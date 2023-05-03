Packers announce Jordan Love’s contract extension

It’s official: The Packers have announced the contract extension with Jordan Love.

The quarterback signed the one-year extension Wednesday, putting him under contract for the next two years. The deal has $13.5 million fully guaranteed and is worth up to $22.5 million for 2024.

The Packers otherwise would have exercised the fifth-year option worth a fully guaranteed $20.3 million for 2024.

Love, 24, is taking over the starting quarterback role after the Packers traded four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.

In three seasons in Green Bay, Love has started only one game and appeared in 10. He has thrown 83 passes, completing 50 for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

