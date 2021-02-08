Packers announce hiring of Joe Barry, promotion of Maurice Drayton

#Packers name Joe Barry defensive coordinator & promote Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator 📰 https://t.co/ZMdxnXt3w7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 8, 2021

Matt LaFleur’s coaching changes at defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator are official.

The Green Bay Packers announced Joe Barry as the new defensive coordinator and Maurice Drayton as the new special teams coordinator.

Barry replaces Mike Pettine, who served three seasons as the Packers defensive coordinator. Previously a coordinator for the Detroit Lions (2007-08) and Washington Football Team (2015-16), Barry spent the last four seasons as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. He worked alongside LaFleur for one season in Los Angeles in 2017. Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers had picked Barry to be the defense’s passing game coordinator before he earned the job in Green Bay.

Drayton was promoted from assistant special teams coach to coordinator, replacing Shawn Mennenga, who led disappointing units each of the last two seasons. Drayton has five years of experience as an assistant at the NFL level, including three in Green Bay and two in Indianapolis.

The Packers announced no other coaching moves on Monday. It’s unclear how Barry and Drayton will fill out their respective staffs, although changes are to be expected.