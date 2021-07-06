Packers announce full training camp schedule for 2021

The Green Bay Packers set their schedule for training camp in 2021.

Matt LaFleur’s team will begin practice on Wednesday, July 28 and finish with a pair of joint practices against the New York Jets on Aug. 18-19. The Packers will have Family Night on Saturday, Aug. 7 and play preseason games each consecutive Saturday in August against the Houston Texans, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Overall, the team is scheduled to practice publicly 13 times at Ray Nitschke Field between late July and mid-August. All the practices, except for Family Night, are scheduled to start at 10:10 a.m CT.

This season will represent the 76th training camp for the franchise.

Important dates to know:

July 23 – Rookies report

July 26 – Shareholders Meeting

July 27 – Veterans report

July 28 – First practice

Aug. 7 – Family Night

Aug. 14 – First preseason game

Aug. 19 – Final practice

Aug. 28 – Final preseason game

A full 90-man roster is available for viewing here.

Head coach Matt LaFleur laughs during warmups during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Friday, July 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.

