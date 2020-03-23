Packers announce COVID-19 community relief funds of $1.5 million

The Packers announced Monday they will establish COVID-19 community relief funds totaling $1.5 million through Packers Give Back. It will provide financial support in Brown County and the Milwaukee area.

The team is establishing a $1 million Brown County-directed fund — the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund — through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. Packers Give Back also is directing $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.

“We appreciate the work of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation for providing its guidance and resources to ensure the Packers’ and other funds are getting to the people and organizations in need.”

The Packers will consult with the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation as well as community partners in Milwaukee to review and evaluate the needs in each area to determine where the funds are most needed.

This support is in addition to last week’s $30,000 donation from Packers Give Back to benefit the Brown County United Way’s Emergency Response Fund for those impacted by COVID-19.

