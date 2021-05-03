Packers announce addition of 7 undrafted free agents

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers agreed to deals with seven undrafted free agents on Monday.

The team will add offensive linemen Jacob Capra (San Diego State), Coy Cronk (Iowa) and Jon Dietzen (Wisconsin), receiver Bailey Gaither (San Jose State), defensive lineman Jack Heflin (Iowa), linebacker Carlo Kemp (Michigan) and safety Christian Uphoff (Illinois State).

The Packers added even more competition for the offensive line in college free agency after taking three linemen during the draft.

The notable players here are Uphoff, who many believed would be drafted after participating at the Senior Bowl, and Dietzen, a Wisconsin native who made 39 starts for the Badgers offensive line.

Also, the Packers didn’t sign a quarterback. As it stands currently, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love are the only two quarterbacks on the roster, and only Love is participating in the offseason workout program.

The seven undrafted free agent additions leave the Packers roster at 88 players, allowing room for two more signings.

    Nick Pivetta outdueled a history-seeking Jacob deGrom on Wednesday night, when the Boston right-hander tossed five scoreless innings, combined with three relievers on a two-hitter and earned the win as the visiting Red Sox edged the New York Mets 1-0. Christian Vazquez had an RBI double in the second inning for the Red Sox, who swept the two-game interleague series. deGrom (2-2), seeking to become the first pitcher to ever strike out at least 14 batters in four straight starts, took a familiar hard-luck defeat after allowing the one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings.