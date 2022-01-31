Packers announce Adam Stenavich’s promotion to offensive coordinator

After Nathaniel Hackett departed the Packers to become the Broncos head coach, Green Bay has not taken long to name his replacement.

The Packers announced on Monday that offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

NFL Media reported the move would be made over the weekend.

Stenavich has been with the Packers since head coach Matt LaFleur started his tenure with the franchise in 2019. He was previously the 49ers’ assistant offensive line coach from 2017-2018.

Stenavich was a candidate to become Hackett’s offensive coordinator in Denver. But Green Bay blocked that move to keep him with the franchise. Hackett is likely to bring in Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten for offensive coordinator.

While LaFleur calls Green Bay’s offensive plays, the club is undergoing several changes to the offensive staff entering 2022. Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is also departing the franchise to become Chicago’s offensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

