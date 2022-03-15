As far as Aaron Rodgers‘ new contract goes, one could say things are officially official.

The Packers announced that the club has signed Rodgers to an extension on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement in the team’s release. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”

With the new deal, Rodgers’ cap number falls from $46.66 million to $28 million to give the Packers some significant flexibility under the cap.

Rodgers is set to earn $150 million over the next three seasons, which is effectively $123.53 million in “new money.”

Packers announce Aaron Rodgers’ contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk