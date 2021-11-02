Packers announce 6 roster moves on Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers announced six roster moves on Tuesday, although the team did not make a trade before the league’s deadline.

General manager Brian Gutekunst released long snapper Hunter Bradley and linebacker Jaylon Smith and signed long snapper Steve Wirtel to the active roster, released linebacker Aaron Adeoye from the practice squad, signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad and placed quarterback Kurt Benkert on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Here’s a quick breakdown of all six moves.

Release Bradley

Bradley is out after playing in 56 consecutive games for the Packers over the last four years. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, Bradley immediately took over long snapping duties as a rookie and hasn’t missed a game as one of the team’s primary specialists. His inconsistency frustrated the Packers, and the team brought in competition both this summer and to start the regular season. Steven Wirtel, who was on the practice squad, will take over.

Release Smith

Signed on Oct. 6, Smith played in just two games and was on the field for 27 most disappointing snaps during his brief tenure in Green Bay. The Packers took a quick look at the former Cowboys linebacker but decided after a few weeks the experiment wasn’t working. Smith was inactive for the Packers’ win over the Cardinals last week. In need of roster spots, Smith was released.

Sign Wirtel

The Packers first signed Wirtel to the practice squad on Sept. 2. It took two months of battling Bradley every day to win the long snapper job outright. An undrafted free agent of Iowa State, Wirtel has never snapped in a regular season game. He spent time with the Detroit Lions as a rookie in 2020 and with the Los Angeles Rams this past offseason. He was a finalist for Patrick Mannelly award, given to the nation’s best snapper, during his senior year in 2019. The Packers protected him on the practice squad for eight straight weeks.

Release Adeoye

The Packers originally signed Adeoye to the practice squad on Oct. 19 to provide depth at edge rusher. An undrafted free agent from Southeast Missouri State, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens for two seasons before arriving in Green Bay. His time with the Packers lasted only two weeks.

Sign Anderson

The Packers originally signed Anderson to the roster during training camp in late August. He was later signed back to the practice squad on Sept. 1 after being released during final cutdowns, but the Packers released him again two weeks later. Anderson has spent time with four different teams since entering the NFL in 2018. The Titans released him from the practice squad last week. He’s played in seven career games and could be eventually elevated to the gameday roster for depth purposes along the defensive line.

Benkert to COVID-19 reserve list

Benkert wasn’t at practice on Monday, and now we know why. He revealed earlier on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was away from the team. The announcement is the latest concern for the Packers on the COVID front, especially considering this a positive test coming from the quarterback room. While on the practice squad, Benkert is the team’s third quarterback. He will need to be asymptomatic and have two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart to return to the team.

