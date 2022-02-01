Packers announce 4 changes to Matt LaFleur’s offensive coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers announced four changes to Matt LaFleur’s offensive coaching staff on Tuesday.

The team promoted Jason Vrable to receivers coach/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey to assistant offensive line coach.

Vrable, a college quarterback, spent the last two seasons as the wide receivers coach. He’s taking over the passing game coordinator role from Luke Getsy, who left to become the new offensive coordinator and playcaller for the Chicago Bears.

Butkus is moving up to offensive line coach after spending the last three seasons as Adam Stenavich’s assistant. The Packers promoted Stenavich to offensive coordinator, replacing Nathaniel Hackett, who left to become the new head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Lewis, a mathematics major at Vanderbilt, has been with the Packers for six seasons. He spent last season as a special team assistant and game management specialist, but he was an offensive quality control assistant in 2020 and a data analyst for the offense from 2016-19. The Packers have not yet hired a quarterbacks coach to replace Getsy.

Mahaffey, a former tight end and fullback, will assist Butkus along the offensive line. He was an offensive quality control assistant in 2021 after joining the Packers from Northern Iowa, his alma mater.

The Packers are also reportedly moving on from special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, but the announcement was not made on Tuesday.

List