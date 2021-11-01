Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday.

The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve.

The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante Adams remains on the COVID-19 reserve list, left tackle David Bakhtiari is eligible to come off the PUP list at any time, and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was designated to return from injured reserve.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the three moves made Monday.

Activate Lazard

Lazard was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday of last week and missed Thursday night’s win over the Cardinals. An unvaccinated player, Lazard was deemed a close contact and forced to quarantine for five days. He returned to practice on Monday. Through the first seven games, Lazard caught 15 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He will be expected to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tonyan to IR

Tonyan suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Packers’ win over the Cardinals. He was injured while planting his left leg at the end of a 33-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The team’s starting tight end played 306 snaps on offense during the first eight games, catching 18 passes for 204 yards and two scores. He broke out with 11 touchdown catches last season. How will the Packers replace him? It’s hard to know at this point. Josiah Deguara and Dominique Dafney could both get more playing time and opportunities in the passing game, or the Packers could make an outside addition.

Hill to IR

Like Tonyan, Hill suffered a season-ending injury against the Cardinals. He was injured on a kickoff return in the second half. Hill played in all eight games, turning 11 touches on offense into 29 yards and returning 10 kickoffs for 199 yards, with a long of 41 yards. He was the team’s No. 3 running back and primary kick returner. The Packers could elevate Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to fill both roles, although receiver Malik Taylor returned kicks to finish the game in Arizona. Signing another running back to the practice squad might also make sense. Dexter Williams is available.

