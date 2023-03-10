Packers announce 2023 coaching staff, featuring 4 new hires and 3 promotions
The Green Bay Packers announced Matt LaFleur’s finalized 2023 coaching staff on Friday. The update included four new hires and three internal promotions.
Hirings
Greg Williams, passing game coordinator (defense)
Tim Lester, senior analyst
Rob Grosso, offensive quality control coach
Kyle Wilber, special teams quality control coach
Promotions
Rich Bisaccia, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator
Ryan Downard, defensive backs coach
Jason Rebrovich, pass rush specialist
What to know
Bisaccia was previously the assistant head coach for the Buccaneers, Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders. He will remain the special teams coordinator.
Williams replaces Jerry Gray, who left Green Bay for the Atlanta Falcons. Williams was previously the cornerbacks coach in Arizona.
Grosso was on the Cardinals staff with Williams for the last four seasons. Both have experience under long-time defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Lester was previously the head coach at Western Michigan. He has coached only at the college level.
Downard was promoted from safeties coach. He will now oversee the entire secondary.
Rebrovich was the Packers’ outside linebackers coach in 2022.
The Packers lost Micheal Spurlock from Rich Bisaccia’s special teams staff but replaced him with Wilbur, who also once played for Bisaccia.
Tom Clements remains the Packers quarterbacks coach.