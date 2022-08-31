Packers announce 12 signings to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers announced 12 signings to the team’s 16-player practice squad on Wednesday.

All 12 were in training camp and played in preseason games for the Packers this summer.

The Packers also announced the signing of safety Rudy Ford, a move that was reported earlier Wednesday. The corresponding roster move was releasing safety Micah Abernathy, who could be a strong candidate to return to Green Bay on the practice squad.

The following players were signed by the Packers after clearing waivers on Wednesday:

QB Danny Etling

RB Patrick Taylor

RB Tyler Goodson

WR Travis Fulgham

OL Caleb Jones

DL Jack Heflin

DL Chris Slayton

OLB La’Darius Hamilton

OLB Kobe Jones

ILB Ray Wilborn

CB Rico Gafford

CB Kiondre Thomas

Kicker Ramiz Ahmed and cornerback Benjie Franklin were both reported signings who are not included on Wednesday’s list. It’s possible logistical issues could be causing a holdup.

If Ahmed and Franklin are both signed, the Packers will have two open spots on the practice squad – possibly for Abernathy and receiver Juwann Winfree.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire