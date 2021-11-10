Packers among three favorites to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr.

On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is honing in on the Chiefs, Packers and Saints, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 10, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are very much in the running to sign free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Beckham is “honing in on” the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints as his top landing spots.

Beckham is free to sign with any team after being released by the Cleveland Browns and clearing waivers on Tuesday.

Russini reports Beckham could make his decision on Wednesday.

The Packers can offer a title-contending team featuring MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to Beckham, who would provide another weapon in the passing game over the final two months of the season. The Chiefs are struggling on offense and are looking for a spark, while the Saints are desperate to add help at receiver.

Beckham is a two-time All-Pro with five 1,000-yard seasons. He missed a big chunk of last season with an injury and failed to score a touchdown in six games with Cleveland to start 2021.

Could landing in Green Bay help Beckham revive his career as Rodgers and the Packers attempt to get to the Super Bowl?

In terms of money, Beckham would have to accept a near league minimum level deal to land in Green Bay. The Packers don’t have the cap to take on an expensive deal or even a multi-year deal. But even on a cheap contract, playing with Rodgers and alongside Adams could provide the perfect opportunity for Beckham to reestablish his value as a premier player in the NFL.

