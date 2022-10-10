Rapoport: Packers among teams with most interest in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Associated Press

Brandon Staley has deserved plenty of second-guessing for some of his decisions during his first two seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach. The Chargers escaped Cleveland with a 30-28 victory over the Browns, but Staley's decision to go for it on fourth down late in their own territory and with the lead instead of punting was still one of the main topics on Monday. The Chargers had fourth-and-1 at the LA 46-yard line with 1:14 remaining, up by two and with the Browns having used all of their timeouts.