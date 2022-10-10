Rapoport: Packers among teams with most interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Green Bay Packers are among the teams with the most interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
From Brian Daboll leading the Giants to a win overseas to Jimmy Garoppolo besting the Panthers, here's the good, bad and the ugly from Week 5.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. ''I would have thought that would be plenty of points to win all those games,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday. Carroll was left searching for answers after Sunday's 39-32 loss to New Orleans where the Seahawks were simply run over.
Green Bay's output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers' chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth. The Packers (3-2) returned home from London after squandering an early 17-3 lead in a 27-22 loss to a New York Giants team that was missing wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay and had quarterback Daniel Jones playing through an ankle injury. ''We've got to be better, bottom line,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.
Brandon Staley has deserved plenty of second-guessing for some of his decisions during his first two seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach. The Chargers escaped Cleveland with a 30-28 victory over the Browns, but Staley's decision to go for it on fourth down late in their own territory and with the lead instead of punting was still one of the main topics on Monday. The Chargers had fourth-and-1 at the LA 46-yard line with 1:14 remaining, up by two and with the Browns having used all of their timeouts.
I really wish Steve Wilks had told Panthers team owner David Tepper no thanks. But I understand why he essentially had no choice other than saying yes.
TAMPA — If the recent sound bites from Bucs brass are any sign, the only deep route Julio Jones might be taking for now involves his recovery. Which might stretch deep into the regular season. The 33-year-old receiver, reportedly nursing a torn posterior cruciate ligament, was deemed inactive before Sunday’s 21-15 triumph against the Falcons. Though he practiced on a limited basis last week, ...
Raiders announce inactive players ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Chiefs
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera pushed back at unfair narratives he felt were attached to Carson Wentz after the team traded for him this offseason and said he was spreading confidence to his teammates during offseason work, but he wasn’t nearly as warm toward the team’s quarterback on Monday. Wentz’s interception at the goalline ended [more]
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
The Steelers need to shake things up on the roster.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.