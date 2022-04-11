Packers among teams to meet with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

The Green Bay Packers are among the many teams that have met with UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Dulcich will have an official pre-draft visit with the Atlanta Falcons, but it’s unclear if he officially visited or will visit the Packers.

Dulcich (6-4, 243) caught 68 passes for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He was an All-Pac 12 selection each season.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Dulcich as the second-best tight end in the draft class, behind only Trey McBride of Colorado State.

The Packers need long-term help at tight end. Robert Tonyan returned on a one-year deal, and Marcedes Lewis will be 38 in May and entering the final year of his deal in 2022. Only Josiah Deguara is under contract at tight end past next season.

Dulcich could give the Packers a developmental tight end to groom in the Tonyan role within Matt LaFleur’s offense. He played inline and in the slot at UCLA.

At the combine, Dulcich ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds (1.62-second 10-yard split), hit 34″ in the vertical leap, covered 10-2 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 4.37 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.02 seconds and completed 16 reps in the bench press. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.21.

Dulcich played 33 games (17 starts) at the collegiate level and was invited to the Senior Bowl. He turned 22 years old in March.

