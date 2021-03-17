Packers among teams interested in veteran C David Andrews

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The Green Bay Packers are keeping a close eye on the center position in free agency.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Packers are one of several teams interested in veteran center David Andrews, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Andrews, 28, returned to the New England Patriots and played in 12 of 16 games in 2020 after sitting out the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. Over the three prior seasons, Andrews was one of the highest-graded centers in the NFL at Pro Football Focus.

The Packers lost Corey Linsley to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, creating need to find a new starter and add depth for the interior of the offensive line.

Andrews has started 69 regular season games and nine playoff games over his first five NFL seasons. He won a Super Bowl as a member of the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.

According to PFF, Andrews allowed 12 pressures and had one penalty over 730 snaps at center last season. He was the site’s 13th highest graded center overall.

The Packers are also reportedly interested in Brett Jones, who has started games at center and guard for the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

