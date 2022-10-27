Packers among teams to inquire about trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks

The Green Bay Packers have done some digging on a potential trade for an accomplished wide receiver ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, the Packers are among several teams to inquire with the Houston Texans about a trade for veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

However, Wilson says the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams have also reached out, and nothing at this point in discussions can be described as “developing” on the trade front. In fact, it may take an “extremely competitive offer” to get Cooks out of Houston.

The Texans are 1-4-1 after six games and could be sellers ahead of the deadline.

The Packers desperately need receiver help to get their sinking season back on track.

So far in 2022, Cooks has 28 catches for 281 yards and one touchdown on 47 targets. He has speed and a long history of production as a No. 1 target, including six seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards. Cooks also has some experience in this style of offense from playing two years under Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

One big hurdle to a trade is the financial aspect. Not only would the Texans take on a big chunk of dead cap money by trading away Cooks, but the Packers would be acquiring a big guaranteed salary on the cap next year.

