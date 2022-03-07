Packers among teams expected to have interest in free agent Von Miller

The Green Bay Packers are among the teams showing interest in free-agent pass-rusher Von Miller, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Miller, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, will be an unrestricted free agent. He is expected to have a “significantly rich market” and find a deal worth between $16-20 million per year, per Wilson.

The Packers are cap-strapped and still awaiting a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The team must also find a way to keep Davante Adams, possibly with the franchise tag, and re-sign other free agents such as De’Vondre Campbell, Rasul Douglas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Miller delivered 9.5 sacks over 16 games with the Rams and Denver Broncos last season. He added four more sacks during the playoffs. The Broncos dealt him to the Rams before the trade deadline.

The Packers are expected to cut veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to clear cap space to start the 2022 league year. It’s possible Miller could be viewed as one possible replacement option, although the Packers still have Rashan Gary and Preston Smith under contract.

Adding Miller could give the Packers an incredible trio of pass-rushers to help fuel a potential championship run in 2022, but the financials would be tough to make work.

If Miller has a strong market in free agency, the Packers would have to be viewed as unlikely to be one of the top suitors, despite any interest.

