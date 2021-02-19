Packers among 13 teams over salary cap floor of $180 million

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of company when it comes to being over the new salary cap floor of $180 million for the 2021 league year.

According to Over the Cap, the Packers are still almost $20 million over the cap floor. They sit at $19,990,681 over as of Friday. Six other teams are $20 million or more over, while six other teams are between $1 million and $19 million over.

Like the Packers, several other teams will have tough decisions to make on players in the coming weeks. General manager Brian Gutekunst is in a tough spot, but it isn’t necessarily a uniquely challenging position in terms of other NFL teams.

Assuming a salary cap of $180 million, here are the teams currently over, via Over the Cap as of Friday, Feb. 19:

Team Over the cap New Orleans Saints $69,500,461 Philadelphia Eagles $47,266,668 Los Angeles Rams $33,986,331 Pittsburgh Steelers $30,671,664 Kansas City Chiefs $23,132,376 Atlanta Falcons $20,283,889 Green Bay Packers $19,990,681 Las Vegas Raiders $18,675,669 Minnesota Vikings $9,449,781 Detriot Lions $8,175,122 Chicago Bears $2,503,900 Tennessee Titans $2,192,236 Buffalo Bills $1,011,351

These teams, including the Packers, will have to shed salary before the start of the new league year next month.

The Packers already cleared over $8 million by converting David Bakhtiari’s roster bonus into a signing bonus. It was a widely expected move. General manager Brian Gutekunst has other ways to clear enough cap, including extensions, restructures or cuts.

On the flip side of the salary cap coin, 10 NFL teams have $20 million or more of cap space, so it’s possible a few teams could clean up on cheap veterans after cuts.

Of note, the entire NFC North is currently over the salary cap floor. It could be a quiet offseason in terms of player acquisition within the division.

The only NFC playoff teams from last season currently under the cap floor are the Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

