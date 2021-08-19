Here are the Packers’ new alternate uniforms for the 2021 season

A history-inspired look with a modern vibe. Introducing the #Packers 50s Classic Uniform 🟩🟨#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BOPu6U7dKC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 19, 2021

The Green Bay Packers revealed a classic 1950’s styled alternate uniform on Thursday morning.

The new look – which will be worn in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field – features a slightly different shade of green for the uniform and pants with all gold helmets, gray facemasks, gold numbers and gold striping.

The alternate uniform is based on a look first worn during the early 1950s.

Here are some looks at the uniforms via the pro shop:

The Packers previously wore blue and gold alternates based on teams from the 1920s and 1930s.

The new alternate uniforms are available for purchase at the team’s pro shop.