Packers get Alabama OL Landon Dickerson in new Daniel Jeremiah mock draft

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft for NFL.com has the Green Bay Packers getting help for the interior of the offensive line in the first round.

Jeremiah sent Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson to the Packers at No. 29 overall.

From Jeremiah: “Dickerson is the best pure interior offensive linemen available. I thought he might fall out of the first round after his ACL injury, but it appears his recovery is going smoothly. He can step in following the departure of Corey Linsley.”

Dickerson is Jeremiah’s No. 40 overall prospect in the draft class, mostly due to injuries. He suffered a torn ACL in the SEC Championship Game last December and could be a question mark for the start of his rookie season.

The Packers would have to feel good about his recovery to make the pick in the first round, but Dickerson’s versatility and playstyle could be highly attractive for a team that needs to keep Aaron Rodgers protected and builds the offensive scheme around the run game.

Over the last two seasons, Dickerson has played over 1,000 snaps at center but also snaps at left and right guard. The Packers lost All-Pro center Corey Linsley in free agency, opening up possibilities for restructuring the offensive line and giving Dickerson a chance to play immediately once he’s healthy.

According to Pro Football Focus, Dickerson was the second-highest graded center in college football last season. He allowed only five total pressures and earned an elite run-blocking grade, especially in zone blocking.

With everyone healthy, Dickerson, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick could create one of the best offensive lines in football.

The issue here would be the positional value and Dickerson’s injury history. Is a center or guard coming off a major injury worth the 29th overall pick? The Packers may have to make that decision later this month.

