Packers aiming for 100th all-time win over Bears

The Green Bay Packers can hit triple-digit wins in their long-running rivalry with the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

Including the playoffs, the Packers are 99-95-6 against the Bears. With a win in primetime, the Packers will record their 100th win in the series.

The two teams will meet for the 201st time on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. No two teams have played more games against each other in NFL history.

The Packers previously hit 100 overall wins against the Detroit Lions with a victory in 2016, becoming the first team ever to beat a single opponent 100 times.

The New York Giants joined them a year later and now have 105 wins over the Washington Football Team.

Since Brett Favre became the starting quarterback in 1992, the Packers are 42-14 against the Bears. The Packers are 19-5 against the Bears in games started by Aaron Rodgers.

List