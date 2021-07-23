The Packers have reached an agreement on a contract with one of their players with the last name of Rodgers.

Not the Rodgers. But A. Rodgers nonetheless.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, rookie receiver Amari Rodgers has agreed to his standard four-year deal.

Green Bay selected Rodgers with the 85th pick in the third round out of Clemson. Rodgers caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards with seven touchdowns as a senior for Clemson in 2020. In all, Rodgers caught 181 passes for 2,144 yards with 15 TDs in college.

With Rodgers in tow, the Packers have wrapped up their 2021 draft class. As for who will be throwing Rodgers passes in training camp and beyond, that’s still to be determined.

Packers agree to terms with Amari Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk