Packers agree to terms with 8 undrafted free agents, including one Wisconsin Badger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Wisconsin Badger was announced as one of the eight undrafted rookie free agent signings by the Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers announced that the teams have agreed to terms with eight rookie free agents. This comes after the team made 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

For the latest on the Green Bay Packers:

Below is a breakdown of who the team signed:

Peter Bowden Long Snapper Wisconsin

James Ester Defensive Line Northern Illinois

Ralen Goforth Linebacker Washington

Jarveon Howard Running Back Alcorn State

Donovan Jennings Offensive Lineman South Florida

Trente Jones Offensive Lineman Michigan

Rodney Mathews Defensive Lineman Ohio

Messiah Swinson Tight End Arizona State



Bowden was at Wisconsin for five years and played in 39 games from 2021 to 2023. He was reportedly named a Patrick Mannelly Award semifinalist in 2022 and was a finalist in 2023.

Poll shows Trump continues leading Biden by small margin in Wisconsin

A complete breakdown of each signing can be found on the Packers’ website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.