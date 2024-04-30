Packers agree to terms with 8 undrafted free agents, including one Wisconsin Badger
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A former Wisconsin Badger was announced as one of the eight undrafted rookie free agent signings by the Green Bay Packers.
The Green Bay Packers announced that the teams have agreed to terms with eight rookie free agents. This comes after the team made 11 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Below is a breakdown of who the team signed:
Peter Bowden
Long Snapper
Wisconsin
James Ester
Defensive Line
Northern Illinois
Ralen Goforth
Linebacker
Washington
Jarveon Howard
Running Back
Alcorn State
Donovan Jennings
Offensive Lineman
South Florida
Trente Jones
Offensive Lineman
Michigan
Rodney Mathews
Defensive Lineman
Ohio
Messiah Swinson
Tight End
Arizona State
Bowden was at Wisconsin for five years and played in 39 games from 2021 to 2023. He was reportedly named a Patrick Mannelly Award semifinalist in 2022 and was a finalist in 2023.
A complete breakdown of each signing can be found on the Packers’ website.
