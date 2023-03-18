The Packers are bringing back safety Rudy Ford.

Ford agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $2.5 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Packers originally signed Ford on Aug. 31 after the Jaguars cut him out of the preseason. He played all 17 games last season, starting a career-high six and totaling a career-high three interceptions in 442 snaps.

The Cardinals made Ford a sixth-round selection in 2017, and he played two seasons there, two with the Eagles and one with the Jaguars before landing in Green Bay.

In his career, Ford has appeared in 73 games with 12 starts and has recorded 132 tackles, four interceptions and six pass breakups.

He is a core special teams player, having played more than 50 percent of the special teams snaps in four of six seasons.

Ford is expected to compete for a starting safety job.

Packers agree to one-year deal with Rudy Ford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk