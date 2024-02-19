Packers advance three gymnasts to state meet
Feb. 18—The Austin gymnastics team qualified three gymnasts for the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Saturday.
Kiki Rodriguez qualified for all-around with a score of 34.925, Callie McRae advanced in floor with a 9.05 and Emily Klapperich will go to state in beam with a 9.025.
The Packers finished third in team competition with their best score of the season, a 136.650.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Byron 138.975; 2. Winona 138.60; 3. Austin 136.650; 4. PIZM 135.825; 5. KM-Triton 133.225; 6. Caledonia 128.975; 7. La Crescent 117.075; 8. Stewartville 112.00
All-around: Kiki Rodriguez (third, 34.225); Katelynn Klouse (seventh, 33.800)
Vault: Kiki Rodrigez (ninth, 9.050); Payton Gilmer (10th, 9.025)
Bars: Kiki Rodriguez (second, 8.725); Reese Norton (eighth, 8.175)
Beam: Emily Klapperich (second, 9.025)
Floor: Callie McRae (fifth, 9.050)