Packers advance several track athletes to finals

May 30—The Austin track and field team advanced several athletes to Saturday's finals at the Section 1AA preliminaries in Faribault Thursday.

Austin's Myles Taylor just missed out on advancing to state in the triple jump as he took third place with a distance of 41 feet, 4 inches in a final.

AUSTIN BOYS RESULTS

(Top 9 advance)

110-meter hurdles: Triumph Ogbeide (sixth, 16.27); Alan Obang (eighth, 16.81)

100-meter dash: Carter Holt (14th, 11.79)

3200-meter run final: Thomas Asmus (sixth, 10:34.35); Jonas Hovland (ninth, 10:56.98)

300-meter hurdles: Isaiah Cabeen (fourth, 41.90)

200-meter dash: Myles Taylor (fifth, 23.38); Carter Holt (13th, 24.06)

Triple jump final: Myles Taylor (third, 41-4)

AUSTIN GIRLS RESULTS

(Top 9 advance)

100-meter hurdles: Chok Bol (third, 15.78)

100-meter dash: Destiny Troh (12th, 13.75)

400-meter run: Ashely Reyes Garcia (13th, 1:05.27)

3200-meter run final: Marissa Shute (fifth, 12:09.61); Grace Vortherms (14th, 13:06.49)

300-meter hurdles: Marie Tolbert (13th, 50.32)

High jump final: Aggie McKichan (18th, 4-8)

Discus final: Laura Bekaert (seventh, 107-9)