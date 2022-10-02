Packers S Adrian Amos suffers concussion, ruled out vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers will have to finish Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots without veteran safety Adrian Amos, who left the contest in the first quarter after making a tackle on running back Damien Harris.

The Packers ruled out Amos after evaluating him in the locker room for a concussion.

Amos appeared to get kicked in the helmet by Harris while making the tackle in the flat after a short catch. The play resulted in a two-yard loss but Amos immediately took himself out of the game and was briefly evaluated in the blue medical tent on the team’s sideline.

The Packers replaced Amos in the secondary with Rudy Ford.

Amos has played in 52 straight regular-season games since signing with the Packers before the 2019 season. He played 100 percent of the defense’s snaps in 2019, 98 percent in 2020, 97 percent in 2021 and 100 percent through the first three games of 2022.

Amos will have to pass through the league’s concussion protocol before returning to the playing field. The Packers travel to London to play the New York Giants next week.

