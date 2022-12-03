Packers’ Adrian Amos fined for dangerous hit on Eagles’ Lane Johnson

Packers safety fined for dangerous hit on Lane Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Packers safety Adrian Amos was fined $11,139 by the NFL for a dangerous low hit on Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson in the second quarter of Sunday night’s Eagles win.

Johnson was out in front blocking on a 17-yard Jalen Hurts run when the veteran Amos put a shoulder/helmet into Johnson’s knee.

Johnson, 32, was lucky his foot didn’t get caught in the grass. And he was also lucky the Linc has natural grass and not turf. This was dangerously close to being a season-ending knee injury.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was justifiably furious from the sideline after the hit. It’s a dangerous play that was outlawed in May of 2021.

The rule made illegal “blocking below the waist by offensive and defensive players on scrimmage downs when contact occurs beyond five yards on either side of the line of scrimmage and more than two yards outside of either offensive tackle.”

Amos was hit with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit. The Eagles got the ball on the Green Bay 24-yard line after the play but then A.J. Brown fumbled it away. The Eagles eventually won the game to move to 10-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, rookie Reed Blankenship was not fined for unnecessary roughness on a hit to Packers receiver Christian Watson in the third quarter.

Blankenship, 23, was playing his first extended defensive snaps of the season. The rookie filled in for C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who suffered a lacerated kidney earlier in the win. Blankenship is expected to start against the Titans on Sunday.

