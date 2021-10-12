Packers adding Quinton Dunbar to practice squad

The Packers placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve last week and saw Kevin King go down with a shoulder injury during Sunday’s win over the Bengals, so they’re adding a veteran corner to their practice squad.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. Dunbar could be elevated to the active roster and returned to the practice squad twice before the Packers would have to sign him to the 53-man roster or release him.

Dunbar spent time with the Lions this offseason, but he was released in mid-August. He spent a week on the Cardinals practice squad during the regular season and played six games with the Seahawks last season. His first five seasons were with Washington and he has 180 tackles, 10 interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a sack for his career.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that the team was still evaluating King’s injury. First-round pick Eric Stokes, Chandon Sullivan, Isaac Yiadom, Shemar Jean-Charles, and Rasul Douglas are the other corners in Green Bay.

