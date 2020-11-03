Packers added former Bears TE to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers didn’t make a deal before the trade deadline, but the team did add a former Chicago Bears tight end to the practice squad.

The Packers announced the signing of tight end Dax Raymond, who replaces tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart on the practice squad

Undrafted out of Utah State, Raymond – who played with Packers first-round pick Jordan Love in college – signed with the Bears in April of 2019. He spent part of his rookie season on Chicago’s practice squad but was waived in April in 2020. This summer, Raymond spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Raymond (6-5, 246) has never played in a regular season game.

At Utah State, he caught 72 passes for 873 yards and three touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Mountain West selection. In 2018, while playing with Love, Raymond caught 27 passes for 345 yards and two scores.

At the combine, Raymond ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds, hit 32″ in the vertical and finished the three-cone drill in 7.15 seconds.