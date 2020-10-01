Packers add WR Juwann Winfree to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added another receiver to the practice squad.

One day after signing former Seattle Seahawks receiver Caleb Scott to the 16-player practice squad, the Packers added former Denver Broncos draft pick Juwann Winfree.

A sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2019, Winfree played in three games as a rookie before landing on injured reserve. He was cut by the Broncos on Sept. 5 of this year.

The Packers worked out Winfree in September and had him back in town for an official visit on Wednesday.

Winfree (6-1, 220) played in 15 games over two seasons at Colorado, catching 49 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

The Packers gave him No. 88.

