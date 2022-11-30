Packers add top pass rusher in Dane Brugler’s first mock draft of 2023

Since the 2009 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have used 13 first-round selections on defensive players. During that span, they’ve used three first-round picks on offensive players, with one of them being Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The trend of the Packers selecting defensive players continued in Dane Brugler’s first mock draft of the 2023 cycle. The NFL Draft analyst for The Athletic had the Packers selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson with the eighth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

From Brugler:

An offensive lineman is possible here — Peter Skoronski playing for the Packers just like his Super Bowl-winning grandfather, Bob Skoronski, would be an awesome story. But no one should be surprised to see another defender, specifically along the line, where Tyree Wilson can be a versatile weapon.

Reaction

Wilson passes the eye test with his long arms and size (6-6, 270 pounds). With his size, length and quickness, Wilson consistently gets to the quarterback for the Red Raiders. The Texas Tech prospect is able to convert speed to power and threatens offensive tackles off the edge with his length and quickness. He has the long strides to quickly win the corner and close on the quarterback.

Over the past two seasons, Wilson has recorded 14 sacks and accounted for 84 pressures (PFF). It’s worth noting that Wilson missed the final two games of the 2022 regular season with a foot injury.

Tyree Wilson clips vs. Texas

This man is a certified goblin. pic.twitter.com/vzXfD7MlZ4 — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) November 15, 2022

Wilson isn’t just a pass-rush specialist. With his length and power, he sets the edge and creates havoc in the backfield against the run. In his final 23 games, Wilson recorded 27.5 tackles for loss.

A glimpse at what Tyree Wilson could bring to Green Bay's defense. Over the past two seasons the Texas A&M transfer recorded 27.5 TFL and 14 sacks. pic.twitter.com/A4Ucbvjlly — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) November 30, 2022

Wilson is currently the 13th-ranked player on my big board. After just getting gashed by the Philadelphia Eagles, it makes a lot of sense to add a player like Wilson that could come in from day one and get after the quarterback, while helping shore up Green Bay’s run defense.

Next Five Picks

The next five players that were selected after the Packers in Brugler’s mock draft were Christian Gonzalez (CB, Oregon), Peter Skoronski (OL, Northwestern), Quentin Johnston (WR, TCU), Kelee Ringo (CB, Georgia), and Joey Porter Jr (CB, Penn State).

The Packers haven’t drafted an offensive lineman in the first round since 2011. They haven’t drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.

Last season they drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round for the first time since 2006. Do they break another streak in the 2023 NFL Draft?

If the Packers were going to take an offensive tackle this early in the first round, it would likely be Paris Johnson Jr. The offensive tackle out of Ohio State went No. 7 to the Arizona Cardinals. It’s possible they take Skoronski and plug him in at right tackle or right guard. The Northwestern offensive tackle has been one of the best offensive linemen in college football this season.

Johnston has all the tools to tempt Brian Gutekunst to take a wide receiver and end the 21-year drought. With his size (6-4, 215 pounds) and speed (4.4), the TCU wide receiver would form a dynamic duo at wide receiver with Christian Watson.

With Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, and Rasul Douglas all on the roster, it’s hard to imagine the Packers spending a first-round pick on a cornerback.

However, the secondary was supposed to be a strength of the team and it’s been one of the most disappointing position groups on the roster.

A team can never have enough talented cornerbacks and Gonzalez checks all the boxes. The Oregon cornerback has an exciting blend of size (6-2) and quickness. Gonzalez would be a pick that Green Bay fans would be upset with on draft day, but once they saw him locking up wide receivers they’d quickly go out and buy his jersey.

Verdict

The Packers are sitting at 4-8 and the roster could look dramatically different when they start the 2023 season. They are in a position where they just need to add talent to the roster, regardless of the position (minus quarterback and running back).

Since Rashan Gary went down with a torn ACL, Green Bay’s pass rush has been nonexistent. They need to add another edge rusher this offseason to team with Gary, Smith, and Kingsley Enagbare. Wilson checks all the boxes and plays a premium position.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire