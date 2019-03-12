Packers add three key defensive players, release longtime OLB Nick Perry

Adrian Amos is taking his talents to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

After four years with the Chicago Bears, the free agent safety is heading up north to join deep-seated AFC North rivals the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Packers aren’t done: They are also signing #Bears S Adrian Amos, sources say. Two big deals, two huge additions on D. A former rival comes to Green Bay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Amos’ addition is a strategic move, as the Packers have yet to find a suitable replacement for safety Ha-Ha Clinton Dix, who they offloaded to the Washington Redskins last year.

The 25-year-old had an arguably productive final season in Chicago. Amos registered 73 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions, two tackles for losses and one fumble recovery.

Rapoport also revealed Tuesday that Green Bay is also planning on signing ex-Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to Mike Pettine’s defense.

The #Packers are expected to bring in a huge addition, bringing in former #Ravens edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, sources say. They tried to trade for him a few years ago, are in prime position to sign him now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

At 27 years old, Smith rejuvenates an uninspiring defense, one Pettine and company desperately need to strengthen if they want to challenge the Bears for the divisional title next season.

Smith tallied 8.5 sacks in his final season with the Ravens.

In a final move to jump start an indomitable return to winning ways, the Packers are also expected to sign former Redskins OLB Preston Smith, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers also are signing Preston Smith, according to a league source. Huge day for the Packers defense. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 12, 2019

The 26-year-old has started every game the last four seasons in Washington, securing 29 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks during his time at FedEx Field. Last year, Smith had 53 total tackles, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Packers release Nick Perry

The Green Bay Packers are making quite a statement in this year's NFL free agency window. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Outside linebacker Nick Perry’s future at Lambeau Field has remained a mystery. On Tuesday, the Packers front office made it official. After seven years in Wisconsin, the former first-round pick was informed he was released by the team, Demovsky also revealed.

The Packers have told former first-round pick Nick Perry that he will be released, a source told ESPN. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 12, 2019

Perry was selected 28th overall in the 2012 NFL draft out of USC. Following an electric 2016 season in which he recorded 11 sacks, the Packers agreed to a five-year, $60 million contract extension. Last year, Perry only registered 1.5 sacks, and his season was cut short because of a knee sprain. Offloading Perry would create an $11.1 million dead cap his and $3,337,500 in new cap space for the Packers to bring in new talent.

