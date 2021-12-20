Packers add Texans 2018 draft pick Peter Kalambayi to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers signed linebacker Peter Kalambayi to the team’s 16-player practice squad on Tuesday.

Kalambayi is a 6-3, 252-pound edge rusher who has played in 41 career NFL games since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2018. While with the Texans, Kalambayi produced 18 tackles on defense and 15 more on special teams.

He spent time with the Denver Broncos during training camp this year.

The Packers could see Kalambayi as an experienced player capable of assisting a struggling special teams group over the final few weeks of the 2021 season and into the playoffs. Last week, coach Matt LaFleur said general manager Brian Gutekunst and the Packers front office staff would be searching around for help for the third phase.

At the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Kalambayi ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, hit 34″ in the vertical leap and 10-1 in the broad jump and finished the three-cone drill in 7.13 seconds.

Kalambayi will wear No. 43 for the Packers.