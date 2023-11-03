Packers add S Rudy Ford to injury report, Rams QB Matthew Stafford misses practice again

Two important things to know from Thursday’s updated injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams: Packers safety Rudy Ford was added to the report with a new calf injury, while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed practice for the second consecutive day.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Ford, a starter at safety, was limited on Thursday. The Packers are already dealing with an injury at the position — fellow starter Darnell Savage is on injured reserve — so Ford’s availability is crucial for Sunday. The other safeties on the roster include veteran Jonathan Owens and rookie Anthony Johnson Jr. Ford has played 482 snaps, the second-most on the Packers behind now former cornerback Rasul Douglas (487).

For the Rams, Stafford’s injury situation is the highlight of the week. He injured his right thumb during last week’s loss in Dallas and hasn’t practiced this week. Brett Rypien, who has played in eight NFL games and thrown 140 regular-season passes, is the backup to Stafford. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 42 yards and took one sack last week against the Cowboys.

The Rams were also without right tackle Rob Havenstein for a second straight day. He’s battling a calf injury.

The Packers had six players limited at Thursday’s practice but all 52 players participated in some capacity. Ford, cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones, left guard Elgton Jenkins, tight end Luke Musgrave and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman were limited.

A final injury report with playing status designations will arrive for both teams Friday afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire