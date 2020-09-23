Packers add rookie TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added a tight end to the practice squad.
The team announced the signing of rookie tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart on Wednesday.
Undrafted out of Pitt, Griffin-Stewart (6-5, 232) signed with the Minnesota Vikings and spent all of training camp with the Packers’ NFC North rivals. He was released at final cutdowns.
As a senior in 2019, Griffin-Stewart caught 19 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown over 13 games.
The Packers opened a practice squad spot by releasing outside linebacker Greg Roberts on Tuesday.
Griffin-Stewart was at practice Wednesday. He’ll wear No. 80 in Green Bay.
