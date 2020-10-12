Packers add rookie TE Dominique Dafney to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added a rookie tight end to the practice squad.

The team announced the signing of tight end Dominique Dafney, a rookie from Indiana State who spent time in training camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

Dafney (6-2, 243) was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection at fullback as a senior in 2019. The Iowa native caught 15 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 436 yards and six more scores.

Prior to Indiana State, Dafney spent two years at Iowa, playing mostly on special teams.

The Packers likely see Dafney as a versatile H-back type, a preference of coach and playcaller Matt LaFleur.

Dafney certainly has the size and athleticism. He posted a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, 35″ vertical, 10-7 broad jump and a 6.91-second three-cone drill at his pro day.





Dafney will wear No. 49 with the Packers.