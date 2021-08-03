Packers add rookie TE Daniel Crawford to roster

Rookie WR Bailey Gaither has retired; played six seasons at San Jose State and had one of the best catches during the offseason program. The #Packers have signed former Northern Illinois TE Daniel Crawford. He’s wearing No. 80 today. — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 3, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have a new tight end on the 90-man roster.

According to Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s official site, the Packers signed rookie tight end Daniel Crawford, who is on the field and practicing with the team on Tuesday.

Crawford, an undrafted free agent from Northern Illinois, is taking the roster spot and uniform number (80) of rookie receiver Bailey Gaither, who has retired.

Crawford (6-2, 245) was a second-team All-MAC selection in 2020.

Over 42 games during his collegiate career, he caught 65 passes for 691 yards and three touchdowns.

He ran the 40-yard dash in the 4.65-4.7 range at Northern Illinois’ pro day.

Crawford’s profile entering the NFL looks similar to Dominique Dafney, another undrafted free agent who contributed as an H-back/move tight end for the Packers late in the 2020 season. Dafney is currently on the PUP list, possibly necessitating the need to add Crawford now.