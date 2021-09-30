Packers add RB A.J. Dillon to Week 4 injury report on Thursday

The Green Bay Packers made two changes to the injury report on Thursday.

Starting linebacker Krys Barnes returned to practice in a limited capacity as he continues to work through concussion protocol, while running back A.J. Dillon was added to the injury report with a back injury.

The severity of Dillon’s new injury is unclear. The team will update his status on Friday. Rookie Kylin Hill would be in line for a bigger role behind starter Aaron Jones, who is also battling an ankle injury, if Dillon can’t play on Sunday.

The Packers still didn’t have left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle), receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin King (concussion), putting into doubt their availability for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mike Tomlin’s team got a bunch of good injury news on Thursday. All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt (groin), veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec) and receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) all practiced in full, and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) returned to practice as a limited participant. The Steelers did add receiver Chase Claypool to the injury report with a hamstring injury.

The Packers and Steelers will both provide official injury designations for Week 4 on Friday afternoon.

