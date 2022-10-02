Packers add OT Yosh Nijman to Week 4 injury report with illness

The Green Bay Packers added offensive tackle Yosh Nijman to the Week 4 injury report on Saturday due to an illness. He is now considered to be questionable to play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Nijman started the team’s first two games at left tackle and then split snaps with David Bakhtiari at the position during last week’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari does not have an injury designation and was removed from the injury report this week. It’s possible he’ll need to play the full game at left tackle if Nijman can’t go or is limited by the illness.

Over 156 snaps played this season, Nijman has allowed four pressures and committed one penalty. He was on the field for 27 snaps against the Bucs.

Some type of illness is working its way through the Packers locker room. Receiver Randall Cobb and kicker Mason Crosby both missed practice time last week, and offensive tackle Caleb Jones was added to the non-football illness list on Saturday after missing the entire week of practice.

Nijman and cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin) are the two players listed as questionable for the Packers on Sunday. Inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff, or roughly 2:00 p.m. CT.

