Michael Robinson absolutely ripped into former teammate Russell Wilson for being inauthentic ‘robot’
"Be human!"
Things reportedly got heated between Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones.
The Giants signed receiver Marcus Johnson to the 53-player roster off the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. He was out of standard game-day elevations after being promoted for each of the past three games. The Giants had two open roster spots after placing rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson and defensive back Tony Jefferson on [more]
Six weeks after waiving him from IR, the Broncos are bringing back WR Brandon Johnson on the practice squad.
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used three different players — Adrian Phillips, [more]
Kent Benson is not interested in talking about that night 45 years ago when he was punched by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Publicly, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that he wants the league’s owners to reserve judgment on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder until the pending Mary Jo White investigation is done. Privately, that message was sent to the owners by NFL general counsel Jeff Pash. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Pash slammed the [more]
Tyler Toffoli (Calgary Flames) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 10/18/2022
Does Von Miller know something? Or is the Bills star edge rusher merely hoping to speak it into existence? Miller has doubled down in his prediction that free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will land in Buffalo. “He’s coming here, man,” Miller told Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports on Sunday. “He’s coming to the [more]
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that Watson has complied to [more]
The Packers worked out five players on Tuesday. They signed one (Innis Gaines). Three of the others were wide receivers.
Kevon Looney shared a funny story about how Andre Iguodala immediately got on Looney's diet as soon as the center entered the league.
The Saints designated rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor to return from injured reserve. He returned to practice Tuesday. Taylor has not played since Week 2 but is expected to return from an MCL sprain Thursday night. His return comes at a good time with Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams expected to miss the game. “I’m [more]
The #49ers made a handful of practice squad moves and brought in a couple familiar faces.
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played through a hamstring injury in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Chargers and he’s headed for tests on Tuesday to find out what impact it will have on his availability. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Wilson will have an MRI on the hamstring on Tuesday. Wilson said after [more]
Although the Chargers again gave up some big plays in the first half against Denver, the unit's second-half domination helped win the game in overtime.
Justin Simmons and Greg Dulcich discuss the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers.
The information about the billings raises new concerns about Trump's "self-dealing" at taxpayer expense, a top Democrat said.
Dodgers president of operations Andrew Friedman said Tuesday the team's NLDS loss to the Padres was an "organizational failure."
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that Kenny Pickett will start at quarterback this week if he is cleared from the concussion protocol and he also answered a question about what went on in the locker room before Pickett made his first appearance of the season. Pickett took over the [more]