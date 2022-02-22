Packers add kicker to roster, sign Dominik Eberle

The Green Bay Packers added another kicker to the offseason roster on Tuesday. The team signed Dominik Eberle, an undrafted free agent who was once a collegiate teammate of quarterback Jordan Love.

Eberle went undrafted out of Utah State in 2020 but has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at the NFL level. In one regular-season appearance, Eberle made 2-of-3 field goals (long of 51) and five extra points as a member of the Texans last season.

Eberle joins Mason Crosby and JJ Molson on the roster at kicker. The move suggests the Packers could be making a move at the position soon, with the possibility of Crosby – the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored – becoming a cap casualty.

General manager Brian Gutekunst will have to decide: Is Eberle going to be competition for Crosby or Molson?

As Aaron Nagler of Cheesehead TV pointed out, Eberle had a chance to work with new Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia while with the Raiders.

Eberle is Utah State’s record holder in points and field goals made. He connected on 167 straight extra points attempts (another school record) and finished 64 out of 81 on field goal attempts (79 percent). He made 4-of-7 attempts over 50 yards, with a long of 52. As a senior, he made a school-record 87.5 percent of his field goals (21-of-24). Over four seasons at Utah State, Eberle increased his field goal percentage each season.

The Packers won’t be expected to keep three kickers on the 90-man roster for long.

Crosby is coming off his worst professional season, will turn 38 years old in September and is scheduled to count $4.73 million against the cap in 2022. The Packers had Molson on the practice squad as a protected player for much of the 2021 season, but he has limited experience.

