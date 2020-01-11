Packers add Josh Jackson to injury report

The Packers made a Saturday addition to their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Cornerback Josh Jackson is now listed as questionable due to an illness. Jackson did not see much time on defense this year, but has been a regular on special teams in the 14 games he’s played this season.

Illness has been an issue for the Packers all week. Three other players — defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, fullback Danny Vitale and running back Dexter Williams — are listed as questionable after missing practice time while sick.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is the only player listed as questionable due to an injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday due to a back injury.