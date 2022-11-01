Packers add Jordy Nelson, Josh Sitton to team’s Hall of Fame

The Packers have announced that former wide receiver Jordy Nelson and guard Josh Sitton will be the next two players inducted into their Hall of Fame.

Nelson was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and played nine seasons in Green Bay. He had 550 catches for 7,848 and 69 touchdowns in a Packers uniform. He had a big game in the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV victory, and he was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2016.

Sitton was also drafted by the Packers in 2008, going in the fourth round. He played eight seasons for the Packers and was named to the Pro Bowl three times.

The Packers’ Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, August 31, 2023 in Green Bay.

