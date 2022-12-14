Packers add impressive edge rusher in Todd McShay’s first mock draft of 2023

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently released his first mock draft of the 2023 NFL Draft cycle, and he had the Green Bay Packers selecting Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy with the 14th overall pick.

From McShay:

“The Packers took a step backward this season and have a bunch of needs, including safety, receiver, offensive line, tight end, and edge rusher. I’m going best available in Murphy, my No. 8 prospect. He brings burst, power, and bend off the edge, and he’d prove versatile in Green Bay’s scheme. Rashan Gary will be coming off a torn ACL next season, and the Packers have managed only 24 sacks this season (tied for 26th). Murphy has the tools to be a force in the NFL.”

Murphy at No. 14 would be highway robbery for Brian Gutekunst and the Packers. The Clemson edge rusher is the third-best player (non-quarterback) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Murphy is behind only Alabama’s Will Anderson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter on my board.

Over the past three seasons, Murphy has recorded 36 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks, including 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks this past season.

Impressive rep by #Clemson RDE Myles Murphy, showing off his recognition skills and smooth athleticism. Early preview of the EDGE prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft: https://t.co/7Tg193bUga pic.twitter.com/zj3J4IUalq — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) August 8, 2022

At 6-5, 275 pounds with long arms, Murphy certainly looks the part. He’s a strong run defender and has proven to be a disruptive force, consistently making plays behind the line of scrimmage. Murphy plays with a lot of power and is strong at the point of attack. The Clemson prospect has good range to chase down ball carriers from behind and plays like his hair is on fire.

As a pass rusher, Murphy has a quick first step and converts speed to power. The Clemson edge rusher has a devastating bullrush where his power overwhelms offensive linemen and he’s able to walk them back into the quarterback’s lap.

A team can never have enough quality pass rushers and the Packers need to draft one or two in the upcoming draft.

Rashan Gary may or may not be ready for the 2023 season opener after suffering a torn ACL on Nov. 6. Preston Smith isn’t getting any younger. Kingsley Enagbare has proven to be a quality addition to the rotation, but is he a long-term starter?

By adding Murphy the Packers would be getting an edge rusher that could help shore up Green Bay’s run defense, while also providing a Nick Perry-Esque impact as a pass rusher during his rookie season.

A future pass-rushing duo of Gary and Murphy at 1265 Lombardi Avenue could prove to be problematic for the offensive tackles of the NFC North.

