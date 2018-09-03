Packers add former Cowboys running back

The Packers only had two running backs on the roster, so you figured they’d add some depth quickly.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Packers have signed former Cowboys back Darius Jackson.

Jackson had just been signed to the Cowboys practice squad, but now has an opportunity to be on an active roster and possibly have a role.

Dallas drafted Jackson in the sixth round in 2016, and stuck with the team. He was waived to make room for veteran Darren McFadden late that season and was claimed by the Browns. But he came back for a second stint with Dallas this summer.