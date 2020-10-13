Packers add former Chiefs WR Kalija Lipscomb to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers added one of the top undrafted free agent wide receivers from the 2020 class to the team’s practice squad.

The Packers announced the signing of former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kalija Lipscomb to the 16-player practice squad on Tuesday.

The Vanderbilt product signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, his deal with the Chiefs included $110,000 in guaranteed money, a sizable amount for an undrafted player.

The rookie receiver spent all summer with the Chiefs and was on the team’s practice squad for the first three weeks of the 2020 season.

Over 48 games and 25 starts at Vanderbilt, Lipscomb (6-0, 205) caught 198 passes for 2,356 yards and 22 touchdowns. As a senior, he caught 43 passes for 533 yards and three scores.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Lipscomb ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds, did 16 reps on the bench press and hit 32″ in the vertical leap and 10-7 in the broad jump. His arms measured almost 33″ long.

From The Draft Network’s breakdown on Lipscomb:

“Kalija Lipscomb projects as a depth receiver at the pro level. He lacks the high end explosiveness and separation skill to reliably serve as a starting receiver, but his football IQ should allow him to win enough routes and be a productive role player. If Lipscomb struggles with special teams contributions, his odds of making a 53-man roster are diminished — but he has dabbled with the return game in the past, which should help to boost his odds. Low end draft value but viable depth.”

Lipscomb joins Reggie Begelton, Robert Foster and Juwann Winfree as the four receivers on the Packers practice squad.

