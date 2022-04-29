Packers add Devonte Wyatt with 28th pick

The Packers have doubled down on Georgia defenders in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt joined the team with the 28th overall pick. They took linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick, so the team did not make the addition at receiver that many expected them to make after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders last month.

Wyatt was a two-year starter with the Bulldogs and posted 39 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the way to winning the national title during the 2021 season.

The Packers have the 53rd and 59th picks on Friday night and that may be when they turn their attention to restocking the cupboard at receiver.

