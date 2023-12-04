Packers add David Long off waivers from Panthers

The Packers are adding some depth to their secondary and special teams.

David Long was awarded to Green Bay on waivers today. He was waived by the Panthers last week.

The 25-year-old Long was a 2019 third-round pick of the Rams who played in Los Angeles for four years. This year he signed with the Raiders in March, was waived by the Raiders in November and claimed by the Panthers, who kept him around for a month before waiving him themselves.

Long has played in 63 games in his NFL career, with 12 starts. Over the course of his career he has played 1,219 defensive snaps and 513 special teams snaps.